Left Menu

Police arrest pair for 8.5 million-euro theft of jewelry and cash from Barcelona airport passengers

Police in northeastern Spain said on Friday they arrested two men who allegedly stole carry-on luggage containing some 8.5 million euros USD 9 million worth of jewelry and cash from departing passengers at Barcelonas airport.The media office of Catalonias regional police department said video footage from airport security cameras helped investigators identify the pair who allegedly stole the bags Wednesday.Police Sub-Inspector Francesc Garcia said in a video posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that the men were arrested as they drove out of Barcelona.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 04-08-2023 17:11 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 16:52 IST
Police arrest pair for 8.5 million-euro theft of jewelry and cash from Barcelona airport passengers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Police in northeastern Spain said on Friday they arrested two men who allegedly stole carry-on luggage containing some 8.5 million euros (USD 9 million) worth of jewelry and cash from departing passengers at Barcelona's airport.

The media office of Catalonia's regional police department said video footage from airport security cameras helped investigators identify the pair who allegedly stole the bags Wednesday.

Police Sub-Inspector Francesc Garcia said in a video posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that the men were arrested as they drove out of Barcelona. The missing luggage and their contents, including an expensive ring and some 20,000 euros worth of different currencies, were in the trunk, Garcia said.

Spanish state news agency EFE said the theft victims were Russians who were catching an Emirates airline flight. It said the carry-on bags contained watches and jewelry, including a 47-carat ring valued at USD 5 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023