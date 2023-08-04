Left Menu

E Cape to use Presidential imbizo to continue advocating for service delivery: Premier

Mabuyane has called upon the people of Intsika Yethu Local Municipality to come out in their numbers to engage with the President and raise their concerns.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-08-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 19:13 IST
E Cape to use Presidential imbizo to continue advocating for service delivery: Premier
Mabuyane said the engagement of communities is a critical aspect of our democracy, as it ensures that the principals are inclusive and accessible to citizens.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has welcomed the ninth District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo to be held in Tsomo, Chris Hani District Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

Planned for Friday, 11 August, the engagement will see President Cyril Ramaphosa, together with Ministers, Members of the Executive Council (MECs), Executive Mayors, and councillors from various municipalities, coming together to engage, listen and provide responses in real time to issues affecting communities. 

The Presidential Imbizo creates a platform for social partners, including government, traditional leaders, organs of civil society, labour, women, youth, persons with disabilities, business, and communities an opportunity to collectively engage in keeping with the DDM principle of an – All of Society and government approach, to enhance integrated service delivery and create jobs.

Mabuyane has called upon the people of Intsika Yethu Local Municipality to come out in their numbers to engage with the President and raise their concerns.  

Mabuyane said the engagement of communities is a critical aspect of our democracy, as it ensures that the principals are inclusive and accessible to citizens. 

“This is an opportunity for communities and citizens to add their voices and enrich the work of the President. Through this commitment and partnerships guided by the DDM, communities will surely see enhanced integrated service delivery,” Mabuyane said on Thursday. 

The Premier said the provincial government will use the imbizo to continue advocating for the service delivery needs of the people. This includes the acceleration of the government’s response in areas that were affected by disasters, improvements on water reticulation projects, interventions on the management of crime, as well as the accelerated implementation of all the catalytic projects across the province. 

“Engagements between the two spheres of government have yielded positive results with massive investment received to improve some of the provincial infrastructure, amongst others the resolution on the funding deadlock for the construction of the R8 billion Umzimvubu Dam and an additional R6.33 billion has been allocated to municipalities in the province through various water infrastructure grants.

“The Eastern Cape provincial government has since the launch of the DDM developed and submitted at least eight DDM One Plans designed to unlock massive growth and socio-economic development across the province,” Mabuyane said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023