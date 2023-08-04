France 'takes note' of junta's decision to revoke military cooperation deals
France on Friday said it was taking note of Niger's junta's decision to revoke various military cooperation agreements, while adding that those deals had been signed with "Niger's legitimate authorities."
France, and the international community, only recognise these "legitimate authorities," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
