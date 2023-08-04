Left Menu

Report on investigation into Lady R to be completed

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says a report by an independent panel on the investigation into the docking of the Russian vessel, known as Lady R, will be completed today and handed over to the President as soon as his schedule permits.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, Magwenya said following the President’s consumption of the report, he will decide on the actions to be followed and aspects of the reports that will be made public.  

“The panel concluded its investigations on 18 July 2023 in accordance with the established deadline. The panel received a late submission, which caused a minor delay. However, the Chair of the panel did not request a deadline extension. 

“On Friday, 4 August 2023, the report will be completed and will be ready to be handed to the President as soon as his schedule permits. Following the President’s consumption of the report, he will decide on the actions to be followed and the aspects of the report that will be made public,” Magwenya said. 

In May, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a three-member independent panel to enquire into the circumstances of the docking of the Russian vessel - Lady R - in Simonstown, Western Cape, in December 2022. 

This followed the President’s announcement on 11 May 2023 that he would establish an independent inquiry headed by a retired judge.

The President appointed Judge Phineas Mojapelo as Chairperson, together with Advocate Leah Gcabashe SC, and Enver Surty as other members of the panel.

Through this inquiry, government sought to establish the circumstances that led to the docking of the ship and the alleged loading of cargo, and the departure of the Lady R cargo ship from Simonstown, during the period from 6 to 9 December 2022.

The Presidential spokesperson then said the President had decided to establish the enquiry because of the seriousness of the allegations, the extent of public interest and the impact of this matter on South Africa’s international relations. 

The panel was tasked to establish persons who were aware of the cargo ship’s arrival, and, if any, the contents to be off-loaded or loaded, the departure and destination of the cargo.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

