Leaders of African Peace Initiative recognise progress

The Leaders of the African Peace Initiative have recognised progress achieved since the proposals discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin at their first meeting on 17 June 2023 in St. Petersburg.

The leaders made proposals on humanitarian issues, in particular, related to the rights of children in areas of armed activities and prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, and agreed that humanitarian efforts would continue to bring further results.

The seven African leaders issued a joint Statement on Thursday following the engagement between them and the President of the Russian Federation on 28 July in St. Petersburg, in the Russian Federation.

At that engagement last week, the leaders continued their discussion on the African Peace Initiative, which they started on 17 June 2023.

“The Leaders recognised progress achieved since then on proposals they discussed at the first meeting on 17 June 2023 on humanitarian issues, in particular, related to the rights of children in areas of armed activities and prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, and agreed that humanitarian efforts would continue to bring further results.

“The Leaders called for specific steps to remove obstacles to Russian grain and fertilizer exports, thus allowing the resumption of the full implementation of the Black Sea package initiative of the United Nations Secretary-General as endorsed on 22 July 2022 in Istanbul,” the statement read.

The leaders further called upon the United Nations to take necessary action in order to release 200 000 tons of Russian fertilizer blocked in European Union seaports for immediate and free delivery to African countries.

The leaders have agreed to continue their dialogue on the African Peace Initiative so that a door to peace can be opened.

African Leaders attending the meeting on 28 July 2023 were:

- President Azali Assoumani of the Comoros in his capacity as Chair of the African Union;- President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa;- President Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of the Congo;- President Abdel Fattah-el Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt;- President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal;- President Yoweri Museveni of the Republic of Uganda;- Foreign Minister of Zambia, Stanley Kakubo.

Advancing SA's international interests

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit Declaration that included cooperation in a number of strategic areas, including Science and Technology, Energy, Trade and Investments, and Defense and Security Cooperation.

This after he concluded a successful working visit to the Russian Federation where, together with Leaders of African countries, a clear call for tangible and mutually beneficial and effective cooperation between Russia and the countries of the African Continent was made, during the summit which took place in the country's cultural capital, St. Petersburg.

President Ramaphosa highlighted the importance of a monitoring and evaluation mechanism that will assess the level and pace of implementation of the Summit commitments.

He concluded his working visit to Russia with a meeting at the Konstantinovsky Palace where the two Presidents discussed South Africa and Russia’s bilateral relationship, which is built on strategic partnerships in several areas of cooperation, including energy, industry, and agriculture.

“The discussions further sought to strengthen the two countries’ cooperation in the areas of education, science and technology, with a particular focus on space and satellite technology development,” Magwenya said.

Telephone call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Meanwhile on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa held a telephone discussion with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada.

The Prime Minister expressed his deep appreciation for the 600 South African firefighters that demonstrated excellence and diligence during their support in extinguishing the wild fires that ravaged parts of Canada.

“In turn, Prime Minister Trudeau offered Canada’s support in the event South Africa experiences any form of disaster in the near future.

“The Prime Minister also expressed his appreciation for South Africa’s contribution to the African Peace Initiative to Russia and Ukraine, and committed his support to search for a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Both leaders agreed to continue their bilateral cooperation and to further collaborate in 2025, when Canada hosts the G7 summit, while South Africa will be hosting the G20,” Magwenya said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)