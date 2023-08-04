DCW issues notices to city police over sexual assault of two minors

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has issued notices to the DCPs of south and northwest police districts in connection with sexual assault of two minors in their jurisdiction.

A three-and-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at a school in south Delhi's Panchsheel Enclave area, police said on Thursday. The accused, a resident of Old Gautam Budh Nagar in UP, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, police added. In another incident, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a juvenile boy in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said. The girl is under treatment at a city hospital where Maliwal met her.

In both incidents, the panel has sought copies of FIR registered in the matter, details of accused arrested, and an action taken report by August 7.

