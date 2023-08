Argentina agrees $775 mln loan with Qatar to make IMF repayment

Argentina's government on Friday agreed with Qatar a 580 mln degs ($775 mln) loan to use to make an International Monetary Fund (IMF) repayment.

On Monday Economy Minister Sergio Massa said Argentina would not use "a single dollar of its own reserves" to make the IMF repayment due this week.

