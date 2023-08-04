Left Menu

TVS Supply Chain Solutions' IPO to kick off on Aug 10

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 17:27 IST
TVS Supply Chain Solutions' IPO to kick off on Aug 10
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The initial share sale of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, part of TVS Mobility Group, will be open for public subscription on August 10.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) will conclude on August 14 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on August 9, according to the red herring prospectus.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 600 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 1.42 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

Those offering shares in the OFS include Omega TC Holdings Pte Ltd, Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd and Kotak Special Situations Fund.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 525 crore will be utilised for payment of debt availed by the company and its subsidiaries -- TVS LI UK and TVS SCS Singapore -- and the remaining funds for general corporate purposes.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), an integrated supply chain solutions provider, is present in over 25 countries.

The company is promoted by the erstwhile TVS Group and is now part of the TVS Mobility Group.

JM Financial, Axis Capital, J P Morgan India, BNP Paribas, Edelweiss Financial Services, and Equirus Capital are the book-running lead managers to the IPO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023