19-year-old killed, 1 injured during scuffle in Delhi's Seemapuri

A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death while another person got injured in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri as a petty fight between two minor boys from a coaching institute escalated with others getting involved next day, police said Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said their first received information around 9.20 pm on Thursday that two persons with stab injuries were admitted to the GTB Hospital. He said when police reached the hospital, Harshit Bhardwaj (19), a resident of DLF Bhopura here, was already declared brought dead, while Shadab (22), a resident of Kalandar Colony here, was undergoing treatment.

He said it all started on Wednesday when Bhardwaj’s younger brother, who is a minor, got into an argument with another juvenile and both slapped each other, the DCP said.

The two minors are from the same coaching centre.

The next day the matter got escalated as others from the two groups got involved, he said, adding Bhardwaj amd Shadab, both from the same group. received knife injuries.

Eight people have been apprehended and further investigation is underway, the DCP said, adding there was no communal angle.

Another official said that during the scuffle, one of the persons was carrying a knife and Bhardwaj's heart got punctured after the stab injury and he fell at the spot. There were around seven to eight people from both sides, he said

