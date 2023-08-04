Left Menu

Women held for protesting over jobs, wages in Beed, stopping municipal council chief's car

A group of women were arrested in Beed city in Maharashtra for allegedly stopping the car of the chief officer of the municipal council there seeking pending wages and reinstatement in jobs, a police official said on Friday.The stir took place in front of chief officer Neeta Andhare on Tuesday and Wednesday, after which a case under section 353 stopping government official from discharging duty of the Indian Penal Code was registered, he said.They were agitating after their services were stopped from May 1.

A group of women were arrested in Beed city in Maharashtra for allegedly stopping the car of the chief officer of the municipal council there seeking pending wages and reinstatement in jobs, a police official said on Friday.

The stir took place in front of chief officer Neeta Andhare on Tuesday and Wednesday, after which a case under section 353 (stopping government official from discharging duty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, he said.

''They were agitating after their services were stopped from May 1. We detained 37 women, eight of whom were arrested. The rest 29 were released after notices were issued to them. We are checking CCTV footage as part of the probe,'' Inspector Mukund Kulkarni said.

