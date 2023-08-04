Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla gets 4th extension, to remain in service till Aug 22 next year

Union Home Secretary Ajay kumar Bhalla was on Friday given another one-year extension, his fourth in the post, till August 22, 2024, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Bhalla, a 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed home secretary in August 2019.

He was to retire in November 2020 after attaining 60 years of age. His tenure was first extended on October 17, 2020 till August 22, 2021.

Subsequently, his term was extended for one-year each in 2021 and in 2022.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Bhalla for a further period of one year beyond August 22, 2023 i.e. up to August 22, 2024, the order said.

The latest extension will allow Bhalla to stay in the post during the general elections due early next year.

His extension comes a day after Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba was given one year extension, his third extension, beyond August 30, 2023.

Prior to joining Home Ministry, Bhalla worked as Power Secretary and Director General of Foreign Trade among others.

He has also handled various assignments in his cadre states of Assam and Meghalaya.

