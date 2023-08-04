India might cut or abolish wheat import tax - govt official
Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 18:00 IST
India is considering cutting or abolishing import taxes on wheat, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Friday, as the world's second-biggest producer of the staple struggles to contain price rises.
Chopra said there is no plan to import wheat from Russia or engage in a government-to-government deal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Sanjeev Chopra
- India
Advertisement