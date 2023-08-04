Left Menu

NIA arrests key conspirator in West Bengal detonators, explosive seizure case

Khan and Nuruzzaman were arrested by the NIA on June 28.Investigations have revealed that Chowdhary was a key conspirator and facilitator in the supply of explosives in the case, registered in September last year after the seizure of a huge cache of electric detonators, Nonels non-electric detonators and explosives, the spokesperson said.Initially, around 81,000 electric detonators were seized from a vehicle in an area under the Md Bazar police station in Birbhum district by a team of the West Bengal Special Task Force.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 18:00 IST
NIA arrests key conspirator in West Bengal detonators, explosive seizure case
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested an alleged key conspirator in the West Bengal electric detonators and explosives seizures case, an official said. With this, the number of people arrested has gone up to eight in the case registered in June last year. Islam Chowdhary, a resident of West Bengal's Birbhum district, was picked up from his house, where the NIA also seized Rs 1.50 lakh, bank transaction documents, paper slips with mobile numbers, SIM cards, three mobile phones and incriminating documents, a spokesperson of the federal anti-terror agency said.

The official said the NIA's investigation of two other accused in the case -- Merajuddin Ali Khan and Mir Mohd Nuruzzaman -- led to Chowdhary's arrest. Khan and Nuruzzaman were arrested by the NIA on June 28.

''Investigations have revealed that Chowdhary was a key conspirator and facilitator in the supply of explosives in the case, registered in September last year after the seizure of a huge cache of electric detonators, 'Nonels' (non-electric detonators) and explosives,'' the spokesperson said.

Initially, around 81,000 electric detonators were seized from a vehicle in an area under the Md Bazar police station in Birbhum district by a team of the West Bengal Special Task Force. The vehicle's driver, Ashish Keora, was arrested. Subsequent searches had led to the seizure of another 2,525 electric detonators, more than 27,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, more than 1,625 kilograms of gelatin sticks, one pistol with magazine and four live rounds of ammunition, the spokesperson said.

Other accused were arrested in the course of these searches, the official said, adding that the NIA is continuing with its investigations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023