US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after July jobs data

U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday as data showed July job growth in the United States was softer-than-expected, but retained enough momentum to likely shield the economy from a recession amid aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 187,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. Data for June was revised lower to show 185,000 jobs added instead of the previously reported 209,000.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 41 points, or 0.12%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 11.75 points, or 0.26%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 44.5 points, or 0.29%.

