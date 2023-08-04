Left Menu

Maharashtra: Three health staffers suspended for wrong administration of vaccine in Raigad

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 04-08-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 18:38 IST
Maharashtra: Three health staffers suspended for wrong administration of vaccine in Raigad
  • Country:
  • India

Three employees of a primary health centre in Maharashtra's Raigad district have been suspended for allegedly wrongly administering the Measles-Ruebella vaccine to children, an official said on Friday.

The Raigad zilla parishad has suspended two health assistants and a health sevak of Jite primary health centre who allegedly administered the vaccine to five children who were not eligible for the same, the official said.

The children subsequently sustained wounds on their body, he said.

The matter was investigated and the three staffers have been placed under suspension, the official said.

Meanwhile, the health department has also initiated a probe against a medical officer, whose alleged absence from the primary health centre led to the death of a 12-year-old snakebite victim, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023