3 arrested in connection with murder of CPI(M) leader in Ranchi

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-08-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 18:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ranchi, Aug 4 (PTI)Three persons were arrested in connection with the murder of CPI(M) leader Subhash Munda in Ranchi, police said on Friday.

Munda was shot dead at his office in the city's Daladali Chowk in Nagri police station area around 8 pm on July 26.

Police said they have also recovered the weapons used in the murder, and seized some motorcycles.

''Munda, who was also a land dealer, was killed due to a land dispute. The three accused involved in the crime were arrested on Thursday night,'' said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishore Kaushal.

Munda had a dispute with another land dealer, identified as Chotu Khalko alias Chotu Oraon, over two plots of land, he claimed.

Khalko wanted to acquire one of the two plots, and cracked a deal with one Vinod Kumar alias Kanhiya, a close aide of Munda, the officer said.

It was agreed that if they were able to acquire the plot, they would divide it in half among themselves, he said.

Khalko and Kanhiya hatched the conspiracy to kill Munda, he added.

Khalko's driver Abhijit Pari was also involved in the crime. They hired shooters, and promise to pay them Rs 15 lakh in cash and a part of the plot, the SSP said.

Police said that while they arrested Khalko, Kanhiya and Pari, a search is underway for the shooters.

