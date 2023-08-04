Left Menu

PTI | Indore | Updated: 04-08-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 18:59 IST
MP govt has implemented welfare schemes, enhanced irrigation potential, says Union minister
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday praised the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Madhya Pradesh for launching several schemes for development as well as enhancing the state's irrigation potential.

The increase in irrigation potential has led to MP going ahead of Punjab in wheat production, Shekhawat said.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare schemes have been implemented at the ground level by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in an effective manner and innovative schemes are being implemented for women and girls,'' he said while addressing an event after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of projects worth Rs 41 crore in Sanwer here.

''MP has enhanced its irrigation potential a lot because of which it has left behind Punjab in wheat production and has attained a number one position in the nation,'' Shekhawat said.

Shekhawat also highlighted a number of welfare schemes implemented by the Union and state governments, including tap water supply to each household, gas cylinders for needy persons, construction of toilets under Swachhata mission and Ayushman card providing free of cost treatment of up to Rs five lakh.

Sanwer is the Assembly constituency of Madhya Pradesh water resources minister Tulsi Silawat, who addressed the event along with state higher education minister Mohan Yadav and the BJP's Indore MP Shankar Lalwani.

Assembly polls will take place at the end of the year in MP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

