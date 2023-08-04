US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on Amazon boost, US jobs growth remains moderate
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy added fewer-than-expected jobs in July, while Amazon's better-than-expected earnings countered Apple's tepid sales forecast.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.24 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 35,230.13.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.07 points, or 0.27%, at 4,513.96, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 66.24 points, or 0.47%, to 14,025.96 at the opening bell.
