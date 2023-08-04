Direct channel between Russian bank, JPMorgan closed on Aug.2 - RIA

The direct channel between the Russian Agricultural Bank and JPMorgan, organised by the United Nations as a way to keep Russia in the Black Sea grain deal, was shut on Aug. 2, RIA news agency quoted Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Friday.

Russia refused to extend the deal last month, accusing the West of failing to implement parts of the accord that affect Moscow's own food and fertiliser exports, and has since attacked a number of Ukrainian port facilities and grain silos.

