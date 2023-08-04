Left Menu

Amarnath Yatra to remain suspended on 4th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation

The Amarnath Yatra will remain suspended from the Jammu base camp on Saturday as a precautionary measure in view of the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, officials said.The Amarnath yatra will remain suspended tomorrow, Jammu Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa told PTI.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-08-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 19:11 IST
''The Amarnath yatra will remain suspended tomorrow'', Jammu Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa told PTI. The 33rd batch of Amarnath Yatris with 1,181 pilgrims left the base camp here on Friday for the holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

Over 4.5 lakh devotees have paid obeisance at the shrine since July 1, when 62-day Yatra began in the valley, they said.

Owing to the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, security has been beefed up in the city, they added. On August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 and Article 35 A of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the state into Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir (with a legislature) and Ladakh.

