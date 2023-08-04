Encounter in J-K's Kulgam; 3 security personnel injured

Three security personnel were injured in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday, police said. The encounter broke out in the higher reaches of the Halan forest area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir, they said. ''Three (03) jawans got injured in the encounter. They are being evacuated to hospital for treatment,'' the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. The police said search in the area has been intensified.

