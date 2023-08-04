Left Menu

The rules regarding employability in Indian Armed Forces are gender neutral and provide equal opportunities to men and women, he said.

11,414 women serving in three services: Govt data
Eleven thousand four hundred fourteen women personnel are serving in the three services with the Army having the maximum of 7,054 of them, government data placed before Lok Sabha showed on Friday.

The total number includes officers, other ranks as well as those in medical, dental and nursing services.

The number of women personnel employed in the three services excluding those in medical, dental and nursing services comes to 4,948. According to details provided by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt while replying to a question in Lok Sabha, the Army has 1,733 women officers while 100 women personnel are employed in other ranks.

The data on women personnel in the Army is up to January 1.

In the Indian Air Force, the number of women officers is 1,654 while 155 are working as Airmen (agniveer-vayu) as on July 1, Bhatt said.

In the Navy, 580 women are posted as officers while 726 are operating as sailors (agniveers) as on July 26.

In the Army, Bhatt said 1,212 women are working in the Army Medical Corps, while the number in Army Dental Corps and Military Nursing Service is 168 and 3,841.

In the Navy, 151 women are in the medical corps, 10 in dental corps and 380 in nursing service.

In the Indian Air Force, 274 women are in the medical corps, five in the dental corps and 425 in military nursing service, according to the details provided by Bhatt.

''In Indian armed forces, there is no distinction in the deployment and working conditions of male and female officers in the Arms and services in which they serve. The postings are as per organisational requirements,'' he said.

Bhatt said training, postings, promotions, terms of engagement etc are common for both women and men. ''The rules regarding employability in Indian Armed Forces are gender neutral and provide equal opportunities to men and women,'' he said.

