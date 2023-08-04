Maharashtra: Caught in politics, bogged down by inquiries, panchayat in Murud taluka keeps office shut

A Maharashtra village caught in a controversy over 19 bungalows that the BJP routines claims have links with the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his colleague Ravindra Waikar has decided to keep its panchayat, or local body, office shut.

According to sarpanch Rajashree Misal of Korlai village in Murud Taluka of Raigad district, police cases and too many political interactions forced them to take the decision in the last week of July. The coastal village came under the spotlight after BJP ex-MP Kirit Somaiya alleged irregularities over the construction of 19 bungalows that his party says has links with Thackeray and Waikar.

Misal said there have been heightened political activities in their village, while the records of the panchayat office are with the Income Tax department and the police. The ongoing inquiries have crippled the daily functioning of the panchayat office, she said. So far, cases have been registered against eight village development officers and five former sarpanchs, said Misal.

She said nobody is prepared to take charge of the village development office at Korlai.

It has been alleged that the gram panchayat gave permission for construction outside the 'gaothan' area and also on improper documents.

The cases came after the Zilla Parishad checked the land records from 2005 to 2022 for 316 structures in and around Korlai and the actual situation at the site.

