Left Menu

Economic nationalism cannot be compromised on fiscal considerations- VP Dhankhar

Impressing upon students the importance of keeping an open mind towards diverging viewpoints, the Vice-President urged them to “be slow to judge and quick to understand”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-08-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 20:10 IST
Economic nationalism cannot be compromised on fiscal considerations- VP Dhankhar
Impressing upon students the importance of keeping an open mind towards diverging viewpoints, the Vice-President urged them to “be slow to judge and quick to understand”. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today appealed to citizens to launch a Jan Andolan to ensure that all representatives of the people engage earnestly in the task that the Constitution has obligated them to perform.

Expressing concern that the “Temples of Democracy are being virtually ravaged”, the Vice-President cautioned citizens that unless these spaces are protected as platforms of discussion, dialogue and debate, they are likely to be occupied by forces that are neither representative nor accountable to the people of the nation.

Citing the example of the Constituent Assembly as a model to emulate, the Vice-President emphasized that dissent cannot be converted into protests, with dialogue and discussion being forsaken for disruption and disturbance. “The Constituent Assembly faced divisive and contentious issues, but these were always sorted out in a spirit of coordination, cooperation and collaboration,” he said.

Addressing the centenary celebration of the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University in Nagpur today, the Vice-President stressed that economic nationalism cannot be compromised on fiscal considerations. “Trade, industry and business have to be extremely sensitive to this. This can only be achieved by citizens awakening themselves to the importance of economic nationalism,” he urged.

Stressing that the reckless use of natural resources cannot be permitted, the Vice-President reminded citizens that no one had the right to use energy or water resources by virtue of their financial capacity. “Ensuring optimum utilization of these resources is our bounden duty,” he underlined.

Highlighting the prestige, reputation and standing that India has earned on the world stage, the Vice-President underscored that no individual should be allowed, “untenably and irrationally, to taint, tarnish and demean Constitutional institutions.” He called upon citizens to neutralize such anti-India narratives for these are antithetical to the interests of the nation.

Impressing upon students the importance of keeping an open mind towards diverging viewpoints, the Vice-President urged them to “be slow to judge and quick to understand”. “When you learn to appreciate the stand of others, you will be wiser,” he said. Encouraging ‘Warriors of 2047’ to give space to their talent, he advised them to “think critically, read widely, adapt consistently and widen horizons steadily” in their chosen paths. 

The Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Ramesh Bais, Union Minister for Highways and Road Transport, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Vice-Chancellor of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Dr. Subhash Chaudhari and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023