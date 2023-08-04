Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on August 4

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, August 4: * HC sought a response from the Centre, Election Commission of India, and 26 political parties on a petition seeking to restrain opposition parties from using the acronym INDIA for their alliance.

* HC directed that separatist leader Yasin Malik be virtually produced before it from jail in connection with the NIA's plea seeking death penalty for him in a terror funding case.

* HC said candidates can apply both offline and online for admission against the management quota seats in Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

* HC set aside a disciplinary authority's order reducing the salary of an officer of Directorate General Border Roads and blocking his promotion over alleged irregularities in the recruitment process and imposed a cost of Rs 5 lakh on the Directorate General Border Roads and its officials for their disparaging action.

* HC directed the city government to conduct a survey of all pending ration card application to see if the applicants were entitled to receive allowance under the food security law.

* HC dismissed a public interest litigation challenging the Centre's decision to convert Ordnance Factory Board into seven corporations, saying the move was in national interest.

