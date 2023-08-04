Three women held with mephedrone worth Rs 4.65 lakh in Mumbai

Three women were arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone worth Rs 4.65 lakh in the western suburb of Kandivali here, police said on Friday. A patrolling team of the crime branch intercepted a woman in Poisar, Bihari Tekdi area on Thursday and found 11 gm of the contraband on her person, an official said. The police then searched the woman's house in the neighbourhood and found the other two accused, he said.

Following a search, the police seized 20 gm of mephedrone and Rs 5.75 lakh cash from the house, the official said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the woman, her daughter and daughter-in-law, he added. Meanwhile, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested five men with 150 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 30 lakh following raids in the western suburbs of Mahim and Bandra on Thursday. An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered and the probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)