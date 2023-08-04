Haryana violence: Nuh SP Varun Singla, DC Prashant Panwar transferred

Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla and Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar have been transferred, an official order said on Friday.

Singla was on leave when communal clashes broke out in the district on Monday. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram and other places.

Singla will now be the superintendent of police, Bhiwani.

Narendra Bijarniya, who was holding the additional charge in Singla's absence, will be the new SP of Nuh, according to a government order issued on August 3 by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad.

Another order issued on Friday said Nuh Deputy Commissioner Panwar will be replaced by Dhirendra Khadgata.

Both Bijarniya, an IPS officer, and Khadgata, an IAS officer, have previously had their stints in Nuh.

The order issued by Prasad said Singla has been transferred and posted as SP, Bhiwani. Bijarniya, SP, Bhiwani, who was also functioning as OSD to Additional DGP (law and order), in addition to his present duties to assist her in maintaining the law and order situation in Nuh and surrounding areas, has been transferred and posted as SP, Nuh, it said.

The order said Panwar, Deputy Commissioner, Nuh, and CEO of Mewat Development Agency, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Fisheries Department. Besides, he will also be Administrator, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, Rohtak, and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Rohtak.

Khadgata, who was at present Special Secretary, Environment, Forests and Wildlife Department and Administrator, HSVP, Rohtak, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Nuh, and CEO, Mewat Development Agency, Nuh, the order said.

Khadgata will also hold the charge of Special Secretary, Environment, Forests and Wildlife Department.

