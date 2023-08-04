Left Menu

Naxal couple surrenders in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh

PTI | Sukma | Updated: 04-08-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 20:27 IST
Naxal couple surrenders in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh
  • Country:
  • India

A Naxal couple, with the wife carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, surrendered before the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Friday, an official said.

Muchaki Bhima and his wife Muchaki Galle turned themselves in before officials of the Central Reserve Police Force and local police, citing disappointment with the ''inhuman'' and ''hollow'' Maoist ideology, district Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavhan said.

Muchika Bhima was the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangh (DAKMS) member while Muchaki Galle headed the Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangathan (KAMS) which functions under the Katekalyan Area Committee of the Naxals, he added.

Galle carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, the SP said.

They were involved in several incidents of Naxal violence in the last four-five years, Chavhan said.

The couple will be provided facilities as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023