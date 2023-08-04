Left Menu

US tourist killed in boat crash off Amalfi Coast, Italian media say

PTI | Rome | Updated: 04-08-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 20:29 IST
US tourist killed in boat crash off Amalfi Coast, Italian media say
  • Country:
  • Italy

An American woman was killed off the Amalfi Coast after the motorboat she and her family were travelling on crashed into a tourist sailboat, Italian state TV said Friday.

The crash occurred Thursday off the popular stretch of coastline near Naples in southern Italy.

According to Italian media reports, the motorboat, rented through a skipper, slammed into the sailboat, which was carrying dozens of US and German tourists, including some celebrating a wedding.

The impact of the crash knocked the woman into the water, where she was struck repeatedly by the motorboat's propeller, the reports said.

Italian state TV said the woman was pulled out of the water and brought to a dock, but she had died by the time a helicopter ambulance arrived.

The Italian Coast Guard office in Amalfi was investigating the crash. A call to its office wasn't answered, nor was there a response to an emailed request for details, including confirmation of the victim's name and age.

The dead woman was identified in news reports as the head of a US publishing company based in New York. Company officials said they couldn't comment until first reaching her family.

The victim's husband was hospitalised with a shoulder injury while the couple's two young children were uninjured, according to the reports.

No one aboard the sailboat, including more than 80 US and German tourists and crew, were injured.

A blood test for the skipper of the motorboat tested positive, reported Italian news agency ANSA, without indicating whether the result indicated alcohol or drug consumption.

The skipper, who is Italian and about 30 years old, suffered a broken pelvis and ribs, ANSA said.

There was no answer at the courthouse in the southern of port city of Salerno, where prosecutors were overseeing the investigation.

The family was on holiday in Italy, media reports said. When their motorboat crashed, it had been headed to Positano, one of the most popular destinations along the Amalfi coast, Italian media said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023