Days after violence, buildings and shanties encroaching upon govt land demolished in Nuh

Authorities have bulldozed about 250 shanties in Tauru town and other ''encroachments'' in Haryana's Nuh district, as the state's Home Minister Anil Vij indicated that demolitions can also be part of action against those involved in communal clashes.

These include shanties in Tauru town demolished on Thursday evening and seven houses on Friday which were along the route on which a VHP procession was attacked earlier this week.

The action comes came days after communal riots erupted in the Muslim-majority district on Monday following the attack on the rally. The violence subsequently spread to neighbouring areas and claimed six lives in total.

But even though Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar denied that the demolition was linked to the recent violence, Vij later hinted otherwise. ''Ilaj mein bulldozer bhi ek karavayi hai (bulldozer is part of the treatment),'' the minister said at a press conference in Chandigarh.

Nuh officials said most of the houses demolished on Friday were on the way to the Nalhar Shiv temple where the violence occurred during the procession.

Deputy Commissioner Panwar said the demolition action against the illegal structures was taken on orders of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The official said five acres of forest department land behind the Nalhar Shiv temple was freed of encroachments, besides six acres of forest land in Punhana, one acre of land in Dhobi Ghat and two acres of land in Nangal Mubarikpur.

Temporary sheds and houses illegally built on the encroached land were razed, he added.

The action on Thursday evening was against jhuggis belonging to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Tauru town allegedly encroaching upon Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) land.

According to the police, 141 people have been arrested and over 55 cases registered in Nuh in connection with the violence.

Hindu organisations meanwhile took out a protest march against the Nuh violence in Gurugram's Pataudi area on Friday and called for a bandh. Markets of Pataudi, Jatauli and Bhora Kalan remained closed as a result of this.

The organisations submitted a memorandum through the Pataudi sub-divisional magistrate to the President, the governor of Haryana and the chief minister, demanding strict action against those behind the Nuh violence.

''Those who have tried to spoil mutual harmony and brotherhood in Nuh should be punished severely. This heinous act is condemnable,'' said Ajit Yadav, district president of the VHP.

