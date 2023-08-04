Left Menu

Maharashtra: Govt official, aide held for taking Rs 11,000 bribe in Gondia

A livestock development officer of a panchayat samiti in Maharashtras Gondia district was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 11,000, an official said on Friday. The man then approached the ACB with a complaint, the official said.

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 04-08-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 20:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A livestock development officer of a panchayat samiti in Maharashtra's Gondia district was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 11,000, an official said on Friday. A team of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) laid a trap and arrested LDO Jayantprakash Ishwardas Karwade and his aide Mahendra Hagru Gharde on Thursday, the official said.

The complainant who started a poultry business and constructed a shed under a government scheme had approached the accused to release an instalment of Rs 1 lakh, he said. The accused allegedly demanded Rs 12,000 bribe to disburse the amount but later settled for Rs 11,000. The man then approached the ACB with a complaint, the official said.

