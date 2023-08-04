Left Menu

US Army becomes second military branch to lose confirmed leader over Senate block

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 20:58 IST
The U.S. Army no longer has a Senate-confirmed leader as a Republican senator continues to block military nominations, a move military leaders on Friday said threatens readiness and undermines the retention of officers.

As retiring Chief of Staff of the Army General James McConville relinquishes command, this will be the first time in history the U.S. military will have two branches without a confirmed leader, the Pentagon said.

"In our dangerous world of security, the United States demands orderly and prompt transitions of our confirmed military leaders," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during the change of command hearing. "Great teams need great leaders."

