Left Menu

Ahead of Independence Day, Punjab DGP holds law and order review meeting

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-08-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 21:20 IST
Ahead of Independence Day, Punjab DGP holds law and order review meeting
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Friday held a law and order review meeting ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in the state.

According to an official statement, the DGP was in Hoshiarpur to hold the high-level meeting with the officers of police districts — Jalandhar Commissionerate, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Jalandhar Rural.

The meeting was attended by Jalandhar Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Swapan Sharma, Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal, Jalandhar (Rural) SSP Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar and Kapurthala SSP Rajpal Singh Sandhu.

Yadav said he has shared the security alerts received ahead of Independence Day and given a detailed briefing to the officers to keep Punjab safe and secure.

He mandated all the officers to not let anyone take the law into their hands and if any person was found indulging in any unlawful activities, he should be dealt with firmly and FIR should be registered immediately.

He also warned those trying to disturb law and order situations of stern action.

The DGP directed police commissioners and SSPs to increase the police checkpoints in their respective jurisdictions and ensure the checking of a maximum number of vehicles at every 'naka'.

Meanwhile, Yadav dedicated a slew of police initiatives in Hoshiarpur district including inaugurating a seminar hall at Police Lines and laying the foundation stone for the officers' mess.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023