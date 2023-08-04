Ahead of Independence Day, Punjab DGP holds law and order review meeting

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Friday held a law and order review meeting ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in the state.

According to an official statement, the DGP was in Hoshiarpur to hold the high-level meeting with the officers of police districts — Jalandhar Commissionerate, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Jalandhar Rural.

The meeting was attended by Jalandhar Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Swapan Sharma, Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal, Jalandhar (Rural) SSP Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar and Kapurthala SSP Rajpal Singh Sandhu.

Yadav said he has shared the security alerts received ahead of Independence Day and given a detailed briefing to the officers to keep Punjab safe and secure.

He mandated all the officers to not let anyone take the law into their hands and if any person was found indulging in any unlawful activities, he should be dealt with firmly and FIR should be registered immediately.

He also warned those trying to disturb law and order situations of stern action.

The DGP directed police commissioners and SSPs to increase the police checkpoints in their respective jurisdictions and ensure the checking of a maximum number of vehicles at every 'naka'.

Meanwhile, Yadav dedicated a slew of police initiatives in Hoshiarpur district including inaugurating a seminar hall at Police Lines and laying the foundation stone for the officers' mess.

