Left Menu

NGT forms panel for rejuvenation of lakes in Ludhiana’s historic village

The National Green Tribunal formed a panel for the rejuvenation of five ponds in the historic Alamgir village in Punjabs Ludhiana district.The village, famous for Gurudwara Shri Manji Sahib, has historic significance as it was visited by the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Sahib.The NGT on Wednesday was hearing a petition that said there are five ponds in Alamgir, located in thickly populated areas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 21:29 IST
NGT forms panel for rejuvenation of lakes in Ludhiana’s historic village
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal formed a panel for the rejuvenation of five ponds in the historic Alamgir village in Punjab's Ludhiana district.

The village, famous for Gurudwara Shri Manji Sahib, has historic significance as it was visited by the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Sahib.

The NGT on Wednesday was hearing a petition that said there are five ponds in Alamgir, located in thickly populated areas. All of them are polluted, leading to ''unhygienic conditions'' for the villagers residing nearby.

"While one of the ponds is encroached, two others are filled with ''black dirty water, dumps of garbage and American grass," the petition added. The putrid ponds affect the "daily life of villagers, particularly during the rainy season'', it said.

The NGT bench comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel said, ''We consider it appropriate that a joint committee be constituted to verify the factual position and take appropriate remedial action.'' The bench formed a joint committee comprising the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) along with its regional office in Chandigarh, Punjab State Pollution Control Board (PSPCB) and District Magistrate (DM) of Ludhiana. It directed the panel members to meet within a week and look into the petitioner's grievances, besides taking ''appropriate remedial action, including removal of encroachments and rejuvenation of the ponds''. The tribunal directed the joint committee to submit the factual and action-taken report within two months. The matter has been listed for further proceedings on November 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023