Timeline for implementation of import restriction on laptops likely to be extended: IT Ministry sources

The government is likely to push its order of licensing requirement for imports of laptops, PC and tablets by at least a month, sources said, as officials did fire-fighting after the decision announcement took the industry by surprise.

The move is expected to offer a breather to companies, who have been on tenterhooks following Thursday's order. DGFT will soon issue a notification on timeline extension, IT Ministry sources said.

In a post on 'X' social media platform (earlier known as Twitter), Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said: ''There will be a transition period for this to be put into effect, which will be notified soon''.

Meanwhile, IT Ministry sources indicated that implementation timelines will be extended by at least a month, which means players will have more time in hand to apply for a licence if they wish to import these products.

Time will be given to companies so that they apply for licences, sources said, adding that timelines will be extended and the restrictions will not be effective immediately.

The licences, when applied, will be cleared quickly if details are filled in the right order, they said, assuring that shipments and consignments in transit will face no problem at ports for now. The government is extending all support to the industry for the clearance of shipments in transit.

A few companies have already applied for online licences after the order.

The government on Thursday imposed import restrictions on laptops, tablets, and certain types of computers with immediate effect for security reasons and the need to promote domestic manufacturing. The move will also curtail inbound shipments of these goods from countries like China and Korea.

Importers of these items would now have to seek permission or license from the government for their inbound shipments.

The government's latest move to impose import restrictions on laptops, tablets and certain types of computers, and allow their import only through valid licences was triggered by ''security concerns'', sources said.

Import curbs will allow the Centre to keep a close watch on locations from where products are coming from, they said.

The decision will also spur domestic manufacturing, at a time when India has identified electronics manufacturing as a key priority area for its future growth ambitions and is hoping to attract investments from global biggies looking to diversify their operations outside China.

Under PLI 2.0 IT hardware scheme, 44 companies have already been registered and two companies have filed their application on the scheme portal by July 31, 2023. The companies can submit applications till August 30, 2023. Sources said two companies, including HP, have already applied under the PLI scheme.

Further, sources said that licences can be taken for one year and added that companies can apply multiple times, and multiple units can apply for licences as well. DGFT has prepared a portal for companies/traders to apply online for the licence.

IT Ministry sources said that the scale-up of domestic production will lead to lower hardware prices for consumers.

