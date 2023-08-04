Left Menu

Son of former UP minister sentenced to life imprisonment in murder case

An MP-MLA court here on Friday sentenced Alok Yadav, son of former minister Angad Yadav, to life imprisonment in a case related to the murder of an advocate in 2015.The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Alok Yadav.On April 28, four other accused in the case, including Angad Yadav, were convicted by the court.

PTI | Azamgarh | Updated: 04-08-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 21:37 IST
Son of former UP minister sentenced to life imprisonment in murder case
  • Country:
  • India

An MP-MLA court here on Friday sentenced Alok Yadav, son of former minister Angad Yadav, to life imprisonment in a case related to the murder of an advocate in 2015.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Alok Yadav.

On April 28, four other accused in the case, including Angad Yadav, were convicted by the court. In December 2015, advocate Rajnarayan Singh was shot dead under an over-bridge near a railway station under the Sidhari police station's area. His wife Sudha Singh had filed a police complaint against Angad Yadav, a former Bahujan Samaj Party MLA from Nizamabad, and a few others. During investigation, police found that Angad Yadav had some personal dispute with Rajanarayan Singh.

Police had earlier filed a charge-sheet against Angad Yadav, Sailesh Yadav, Sunil Singh and Arun Yadav in the case and the MP-MLA court of Justice Om Prakash Verma had convicted them in April.

Later, police filed another charge-sheet against the former minister's son and he was convicted by the same court on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023