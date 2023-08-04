Left Menu

Transport bill received on Aug 2, need time to examine it: Telangana Raj Bhavan

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-08-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 21:51 IST
Transport bill received on Aug 2, need time to examine it: Telangana Raj Bhavan
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Raj Bhavan on Friday said it received the draft road transport bill on August 2, and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will need a few days to examine it, after which it can be introduced in the assembly.

The assembly session began on August 3 and the draft 'The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill, 2023' was received at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad on August 2 at about 3.30 PM only, requesting permission to introduce the same in assembly, a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

Some more time is required for the bill to be examined and for a legal opinion to be obtained before a decision on the request can be taken, it said.

The state cabinet recently decided to recognise the TSRTC employees as government staff.

The ties between the Raj Bhavan and the BRS government have not been on the best terms and the Governor has returned certain bills. The state government recently decided to pass the bills returned by the Governor in the assembly again. The Governor has earlier alleged that protocol is not being followed during her visits, while the ruling BRS leaders have expressed reservations about her style of functioning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023