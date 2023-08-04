Transport bill received on Aug 2, need time to examine it: Telangana Raj Bhavan

The Telangana Raj Bhavan on Friday said it received the draft road transport bill on August 2, and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will need a few days to examine it, after which it can be introduced in the assembly.

The assembly session began on August 3 and the draft 'The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill, 2023' was received at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad on August 2 at about 3.30 PM only, requesting permission to introduce the same in assembly, a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

Some more time is required for the bill to be examined and for a legal opinion to be obtained before a decision on the request can be taken, it said.

The state cabinet recently decided to recognise the TSRTC employees as government staff.

The ties between the Raj Bhavan and the BRS government have not been on the best terms and the Governor has returned certain bills. The state government recently decided to pass the bills returned by the Governor in the assembly again. The Governor has earlier alleged that protocol is not being followed during her visits, while the ruling BRS leaders have expressed reservations about her style of functioning.

