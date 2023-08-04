AP Guv flags off two mobile blood collection buses
Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Friday flagged off two mobile blood collection buses at the Raj Bhavan.
The buses worth Rs 1 crore each were donated by the Canadian Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross through IRCS – New Delhi, said A. Sridhar Reddy, chairman, IRCS, AP in a press release.
Anantapur and Chittoor district IRCS branches will receive the buses.
Besides 18 Red Cross blood banks in the state, IRCS officials said that three more were launched in Narsaraopeta, Tirupati and Bhimavaram recently.
