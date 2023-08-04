Left Menu

Raj: Refused money for alcohol, youth beats mother to death in Alwar

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-08-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 22:12 IST
Raj: Refused money for alcohol, youth beats mother to death in Alwar
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was allegedly beaten to death by her son in Rajasthan's Alwar district for refusing to give him money to buy alcohol.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in the Bansur area, they added.

On being refused money to buy liquor, Rohit, aged around 20 years, allegedly kicked and punched his mother Chameli Devi, killing her on the spot, SHO Hemraj Saradhana said.

A case has been registered against the accused by his brother Prithvi, the SHO said.

Devi's body was handed over to her family members after the post-mortem on Friday, the SHO said, adding that the matter was being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023