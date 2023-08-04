Raj: Refused money for alcohol, youth beats mother to death in Alwar

A woman was allegedly beaten to death by her son in Rajasthan's Alwar district for refusing to give him money to buy alcohol.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in the Bansur area, they added.

On being refused money to buy liquor, Rohit, aged around 20 years, allegedly kicked and punched his mother Chameli Devi, killing her on the spot, SHO Hemraj Saradhana said.

A case has been registered against the accused by his brother Prithvi, the SHO said.

Devi's body was handed over to her family members after the post-mortem on Friday, the SHO said, adding that the matter was being investigated.

