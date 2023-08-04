Left Menu

UP CM stresses on making villages 'atmanirbhar'

In this direction, the planned efforts made in Uttar Pradesh in the last six years have yielded good results. According to an official release, he said the three-tier panchayati raj system is functioning ideally in the state through 57,702 gram panchayats, 75 zila panchayats, and 826 kshetra panchayats.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-08-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 22:26 IST
UP CM stresses on making villages 'atmanirbhar'
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday stressed on making villages ''atmanirbhar'' (self-reliant), saying it is necessary for the prosperity of the state.

Reviewing the programmes and schemes of the Panchayati Raj Department, the chief minister said, ''Empowerment of villages is necessary for the prosperity of the state. In this direction, the planned efforts made in Uttar Pradesh in the last six years have yielded good results.'' According to an official release, he said the three-tier panchayati raj system is functioning ideally in the state through 57,702 gram panchayats, 75 zila panchayats, and 826 kshetra panchayats. Many of the panchayats have presented a model by adopting innovation.

''We have to make our villages 'atmanirbhar'. Villages have talent and potential, they just need a little guidance. Concrete efforts should be made in this regard,'' he said.

The chief minister directed officials for the construction of marriage halls in all gram panchayats so that people with limited means can organise marriages and other functions.

The proposals received so far under the Mathrubhumi scheme are encouraging, he said, adding that proposals are being received from the migrants for each district. This scheme should also be used for the construction of marriage halls in villages, he said.

''After getting rid of open defecation, now we have to work on the disposal of solid and liquid waste in villages. There should be a better drainage system in every village. Our aim should be to make all 57,702 gram panchayats and 95,826 revenue villages included in them a model of waste disposal by the coming year 2025,'' he said and directed officials to prepare an action plan.

Make efforts to increase public awareness to make villages free from banned plastic.

The chief minister said there is no shortage of funds for development works in panchayats.

The establishment of village secretariats in all the gram panchayats of the state has made rural life easy, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023