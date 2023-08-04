West African defence chiefs plan out possible intervention in Niger
West African defence chiefs have made a plan for a possible military intervention in Niger if coup leaders do not stand down, said Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, after a regional meeting in Abuja on Friday.
ECOWAS will not divulge to the coup plotters when and where it will strike, however - a decision that will be taken by the heads of states, Musah added.
