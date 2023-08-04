Left Menu

TN govt shuffles 27 senior IPS officials

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday shuffled 27 senior IPS officials.

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday shuffled 27 senior IPS officials.

Braj Kishore Ravi, Director General of Police/Director of Civil Defence & Commandant General Home Guards, Chennai, has been transferred as DGP, Vigilance, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd., (TANGEDCO), Chennai, vice K Vannia Perumal, who has been transferred as DGP, Civil Supplies CID, Chennai, as per an order signed by Principal Secretary to government, Home Department, P Amudha.

Rajeev Kumar, DGP, on return from deputation from the GOI and compulsory wait at O/o the DGP, Chennai, is the DGP, Training, Police Training College, Chennai in the existing vacancy. B Bala Naga Devi, Additional DGP, Administration, Chennai, has been posted as ADGP, Economic Offences Wing, Chennai vice Abhin Dinesh Modak, who is now the ADGP, State Crime Records Bureau, Chennai.

Vinit Dev Wankhede, ADGP, State Crime Records Bureau, Chennai, has been made the ADGP, Administration, Chennai. Asra Garg, IGP, South Zone, Madurai has been transferred as IGP/Additional Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, North, Greater Chennai Police.

Few Inspector Generals of Police and Deputy IGP too have been transferred.

