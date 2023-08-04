Left Menu

Pune: Two held for cheating martyred Flight Lieutenant's father in land deal

Kunal Barpatte was among 29 crew members on board an AN-32 which went missing on July 22, 2016.

Pimpri Chinchwad police in Pune district has arrested two persons for allegedly cheating martyred Flight Lieutenant Kunal Barpatte's father by promising to buy land where he planned to set up a technical education institute in his son's memory.

Kunal Barpatte was on board the AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force which went missing in 2016 off the Chennai coast.

The two accused were arrested under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (breach of trust ) of Indian Penal Code following a complaint by Rajendra Barpatte, his father, said an official.

Rajendra wanted to set up a technical education institute as per his late son's wishes. ''The accused promised to help him buy a suitable piece of land, executed an agreement to sale in partnership with the complainant, and took Rs 59 lakh by cheque from him,'' said the official from Nigdi police station.

The accused transferred Rs 10 lakh to the land owner and Rs 10 lakh went towards registration and stamp duty. But the sale deed was never executed.

Thus, they cheated the complainant of Rs 39 lakh, the official said.

Kunal Barpatte was among 29 crew members on board an AN-32 which went missing on July 22, 2016. The missing plane was never found.

