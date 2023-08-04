Maharashtra: NDRF recovers all four bodies in Pune's well cave-in incident of August 1
The National Disaster Response Force on Friday brought out the bodies of all four workers buried in the debris after a well cave-in on August 1 in Pune in Maharashtra, an official said.The incident occurred at Mhasobachi Wadi village in Indapur tehsil.
The National Disaster Response Force on Friday brought out the bodies of all four workers buried in the debris after a well cave-in on August 1 in Pune in Maharashtra, an official said.
The incident occurred at Mhasobachi Wadi village in Indapur tehsil. The bodies were retrieved in the afternoon from under a mass of soil and concrete, he said.
''The NDRF operation had entered its fourth day. All four bodies have been brought out,'' Bhigwan police station assistant inspector Dilip Pawar said.
The well is 100 feet deep with a diameter of 120 feet, officials said, adding that the site was earlier used for quarrying.
During the construction of the well, the inner concrete wall sank, and those working at the edge of the concrete wall got trapped under the debris, officials said. The process of registering a case in the incident was underway, police said.
