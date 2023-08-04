Left Menu

Delhi Police files chargesheet against six people over murder of gangster Tajpuriya inside Tihar jail

Delhi Police has filed a 936-page chargesheet against six people in connection with the murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya who was allegedly stabbed over 90 times inside Tihar jail here, officials said on Friday. The chargesheet containing 936 pages was filed on Thursday in the court against all the accused persons.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 23:11 IST
Delhi Police files chargesheet against six people over murder of gangster Tajpuriya inside Tihar jail
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police has filed a 936-page chargesheet against six people in connection with the murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya who was allegedly stabbed over 90 times inside Tihar jail here, officials said on Friday. The chargesheet was filed on Thursday at Patiala House court, they said. On May 2, jail inmate Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya was attacked by four other inmates -- Deepak alias Tittar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Riyaz Khan and Rajesh -- inside the central jail number 8 of Tihar prisons with handmade pointed metal instruments. Tajpuriya sustained multiple stab injuries and was declared as brought dead at DDU hospital, the officials said.

Khan, Deepak, Yogesh and Rajesh, along with two more conspirators Vinod and Ataul Rehman Khan, were arrested in the case, they said.

During investigation, six blood-stained knives were recovered from the accused persons. Recreation of the crime scene was also conducted by (Forensic Science Laboratory) FSL authorities. Photography and videography of all the six accused persons was done by FSL Rohini. Footage of CCTVs installed in Tihar jail was obtained and analysed, a senior jail official said. Statements of witnesses Satyawan Sonu, Vijay Sehrawat, Manjeet Singh alias Mahal, Pradeep Solanki, Rohit alias Rahul (the other jail inmates) were recorded under section 164 of the CrPC, he said. The chargesheet containing 936 pages was filed on Thursday in the court against all the accused persons. The next date for further proceedings in the case is August 17, the officer said. Tajpuriya was killed on May 2 inside Tihar jail by four members of the rival Gogi gang, who stabbed him 92 times with improvised weapons.

Tajpuriya was lodged in Tihar jail since 2016. He was an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout, in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

Global
4
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023