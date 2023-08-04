Left Menu

Jaipur Heritage mayor's husband held for taking bribe

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-08-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 23:31 IST
  Country:
  • India

Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Mayor Munesh Gurjar's husband Sushil Gurjar and two others were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday night for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, officials said.

They are accused of taking a bribe in lieu of issuing a 'patta'.

The Municipal Corporation Jaipur Heritage has the Congress board.

ACB ADG Hemant Priyadarshy said Sushil Gurjar was demanding the bribe through two middlemen Narayan Singh and Anil Dubey in lieu of issuing lease of a plot.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and all the three were caught while taking the bribe.

During the search of the house of Sushil Gurjar, the ACB team recovered more than Rs 40 lakh in cash and file of the lease.

Similarly, Rs 8 lakh was recovered from the house of Narayan Singh.

Munesh Gurjar and a few other Congress councilors had protested against the then commissioner of the corporation in June, while accusing him of corruption. They staged dharna in the corporation headquarters demanding action against the officer.

Days later, the officer had lodged an FIR against Munesh Gurjar and other councilors accusing them of wrongful confinement and deterring him from performing his duty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

