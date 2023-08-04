Left Menu

Policeman carries woman pilgrim on back to high-altitude temple during Machail yatra in J-K's Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-08-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 23:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Special Police Officer (SPO) came to the rescue of a distressed woman pilgrim and carried her on his back to a high-altitude temple during the Machail yatra in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

In recognition of SPO Gouri Lal's action beyond the call of duty, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal, announced a reward for the policeman.

This touching gesture underscores the commitment and moral ethics followed by the rank and file of the police department, Poswal said. The annual Machail Mata pilgrimage to pay obeisance at the high-altitude temple in Kishtwar began on July 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

