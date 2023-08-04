Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-08-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 23:46 IST
Maharashtra govt transfers 18 IAS officers
The Maharashtra government on Friday transferred 18 Indian Administrative Service officers.

Senior IAS officer Sonia Sethi has been posted as principal secretary of the relief and rehabilitation, and revenue and forest departments.

Rupinder Singh, a 1996-batch IAS officer, is the new resident commissioner and principal secretary, Maharashtra Sadan, New Delhi. Manoj Ranade, a 2014-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as Director, Municipal Administration, Mumbai, as per the state government's order.

