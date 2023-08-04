Left Menu

US, UK, Norway condemn violence in Darfur, Sudan - statement

Updated: 04-08-2023 23:49 IST
The United States, Britain and Norway on Friday condemned "in the strongest terms" continuing violence in the western Sudanese region of Darfur, according to a statement from the U.S. State Department.

"We are gravely concerned about reports of a military build-up near El Fasher, North Darfur, and Nyala, South Darfur, where further violence will put more civilians at risk," it said.

