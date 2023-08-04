US, UK, Norway condemn violence in Darfur, Sudan - statement

The United States, Britain and Norway on Friday condemned "in the strongest terms" continuing violence in the western Sudanese region of Darfur, according to a statement from the U.S. State Department.

"We are gravely concerned about reports of a military build-up near El Fasher, North Darfur, and Nyala, South Darfur, where further violence will put more civilians at risk," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)