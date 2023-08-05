Left Menu

Florida school shooting re-enacted as part of civil lawsuit

The re-staging of the school shooting, one of the deadliest in U.S. history, was part of a civil lawsuit against Scot Peterson, a police officer who was stationed outside the Parkland, Florida, high school when the gunfire began on Feb. 14, 2018. Lawyers for the families of the victims and survivors who filed the lawsuit have said surveillance video and the re-enactment would prove that Peterson heard the 70-plus shots but avoided confronting the gunman.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2023 00:19 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 00:19 IST
Florida school shooting re-enacted as part of civil lawsuit

(Adds details throughout, comment from parent in paragraph 5, background on shootings in paragraph 11-12) Aug 4 (Reuters) -

Gunfire rang out again at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday, this time as part of a reenactment of the shooting five years ago that killed 14 students and three faculty members. The re-staging of the school shooting, one of the deadliest in U.S. history, was part of a civil lawsuit against Scot Peterson, a police officer who was stationed outside the Parkland, Florida, high school when the gunfire began on Feb. 14, 2018.

Lawyers for the families of the victims and survivors who filed the lawsuit have said surveillance video and the re-enactment would prove that Peterson heard the 70-plus shots but avoided confronting the gunman. "That reenactment will hopefully help us obtain justice in the court system, justice which has so far eluded our families," Tony Montalto, whose daughter Gina was killed in the shooting, said at a news conference on Friday.

In June, Peterson was acquitted by a Florida jury of criminal charges of child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury connected the shooting. Peterson has maintained that he had remained outside because he could not determine the source of the gunfire.

His lawyer, Michael Piper, said in a statement that multiple witnesses had testified in the criminal case that they perceived shots coming from all over the campus. Broward County Circuit Court Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips has not yet ruled on whether the audio and video recordings of the re-enactment will be admissible at trial. Plaintiffs are seeking unspecified damages in the case. On Friday, gunfire was heard coming from the Parkland campus at about midday, the Sun Sentinel reported. Ballistic experts were expected to fire up to 139 live rounds to recreate the sounds that emanated from the building during the 2018 shooting, the newspaper reported.

The Parkland shooting triggered a movement among youth and parents of gun violence victims to push for stricter gun laws, but most of the reforms they advocated have withered in state legislatures and the U.S. Congress. Mass shootings have become commonplace in the U.S. There have been 423 so far in 2023, the most at this point of the year since 2016, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The nonprofit group defines a mass shooting as four or more people shot or killed, not including the shooter.

Ahead of the re-enactment, nine members of Congress and family members of victims toured the school building. The building is scheduled to be demolished after the re-enactment. It has remained largely unaltered since the 2018 shooting, with bloodstains and bullet holes still visible. The shooter, Nikolas Cruz, a former student at the school who was 19 at the time of the massacre, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life without parolein 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

Global
4
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023